press release: By Bruce Norris. Directed by Michael Cotey. Presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Play, CLYBOURNE PARK is an explosive, sharp-witted, and intense look at questions of race, gentrification and community. The play begins in 1959 as community leaders try to stop the sale of a home to a black family. Fifty years later, the same house becomes the site of a battle between the now predominantly African-American neighborhood and new owners set on renovations.

The cast features Laura Bessenecker, Jasmine Kiah, Ethan Nimmer, Jared Paullin, Brion Whyte, Emma Wondra, and Sam Wood under the direction of guest artist Michael Cotey. Scenic design is by Rob Wagner, costume design by Jenni Gile, lighting design by Arthur Sommer, and sound design by Heron Splinter.

Michael Cotey is a Chicago-based theater-maker. While earning his master's degree in directing at Northwestern University, Michael directed THE GREAT GATSBY, EQUIVOCATION and FRANKENSTEIN. Other directing credits include Illinois Shakespeare Festival (THE COMEDY OF ERRORS), Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM, BEN BUTLER, DEATHTRAP, BOEING BOEING, and THINGS BEING WHAT THEY ARE), Next Act (EQUIVOCATION, 9 CIRCLES [upcoming]), First Stage (ELEPHANT’S GRAVEYARD and AS YOU LIKE IT), University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (THE TEMPEST and CEMENTVILLE), Illinois Wesleyan University (DANCING AT LUGHNASA and TREASURE), and Youngblood Theatre (CARTOON, THE FLU SEASON and SPIRITS TO ENFORCE). From 2009-2013 he was the founding artistic director of Youngblood, which did “terrific work that [changed] the landscape of Milwaukee Theater” (Milwaukee Magazine) and Youngblood was named the Shepherd Express’ best theatre company in 2010. As an actor Michael has worked with regionally with the Milwaukee Rep, Utah Shakespeare Festival, and Illinois Shakespeare Festival, and in Milwaukee with Next Act, In Tandem and Youngblood. Michael has assisted prominent directors at Goodman Theatre (Robert Falls), Oregon Shakespeare Festival (Mary Zimmerman), Utah Shakespeare (Joseph Hanreddy), Steppenwolf (Hallie Gordon), Milwaukee Rep (Sean Graney), Gift Theatre (Jessica Thebus) and Northwestern (Henry Godinez). He was part of the FAIR Assistantship Program at Oregon Shakespeare (‘17), and also a member of the Chicago International Puppetry Festival Catapult Program (‘17) and Director’s Lab Chicago (‘13). Michael graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a BFA in Acting. In 2014 he was named UWM’s “Graduate of the Last Decade.”

Recommended for ages 14 and up.

Performances will be held November 14-24 in the Ronald E. Mitchell Theatre, Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue.

Ticket Prices:

$10 Preview; $25 Adult; $20 Senior (62 +); $20 UW Faculty/Staff (ID); $15 UW Students (ID); $10 Children (K-12); $10 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)

To Order Tickets:

1. Call 608-265-2787

2. Online artsticketing.wisc.edu

(Convenience fees apply to all phone and online orders)

3. Walk up sales (no convenience fees for in-person orders):

Vilas Hall Box Office (Opening August 5). 821 University Avenue. Hours: Monday-Friday 11:30 AM-1:30 PM

or Memorial Union Box Office, 800 Langdon Street. Hours: Monday-Friday 10:00 AM-7:00 PM, Saturdays 11:30 AM-2:30 PM, Closed Sundays

For performances in Vilas Hall, the Vilas Hall Box Office opens 1 hour before show-time and remains open until 30 min past curtain.