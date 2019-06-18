Co-ops 101

Google Calendar - Co-ops 101 - 2019-06-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Co-ops 101 - 2019-06-18 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Co-ops 101 - 2019-06-18 12:00:00 iCalendar - Co-ops 101 - 2019-06-18 12:00:00

Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: June 18, 12:00 Noon Goodman Public Library (2222 S. Park St.) Co-ops 101! T hinking of starting a business? Interested in a business model that uplifts your community? Worker cooperatives create meaningful change for communities affected by inequality. Worker co-ops are designed to improve low-wage jobs and build wealth in communities. Worker co-ops help build skills, earning potential, household income, and assets. Interpretation into Spanish will be provided. Childcare can also be arranged by contacting: malvarado@madisonpubliclibrary.org Info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2052939041674035/

Info

Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Careers & Business, Politics & Activism
608-262-5905
Google Calendar - Co-ops 101 - 2019-06-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Co-ops 101 - 2019-06-18 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Co-ops 101 - 2019-06-18 12:00:00 iCalendar - Co-ops 101 - 2019-06-18 12:00:00