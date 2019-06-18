press release: June 18, 12:00 Noon Goodman Public Library (2222 S. Park St.) Co-ops 101! T hinking of starting a business? Interested in a business model that uplifts your community? Worker cooperatives create meaningful change for communities affected by inequality. Worker co-ops are designed to improve low-wage jobs and build wealth in communities. Worker co-ops help build skills, earning potential, household income, and assets. Interpretation into Spanish will be provided. Childcare can also be arranged by contacting: malvarado@ madisonpubliclibrary.org Info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/2052939041674035/