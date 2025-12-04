Coalescence reception

media release: December 3 – 6, Backspace Gallery, Art Lofts, 111 N Frances St, Madison, WI

Artists: Abdullah Alfawaz, Ania Bialic, Rowen Brunett, Henry Burk, Erin Cunningham, Vivian Dufek, Matthew Everett, Marina Hishikawa, Kaj Jensen, Hailey Johnson, Kale Johnson, Piper Koch, Amber Mans, Eva Mesa, Devon Moriarty, Car Riegger, Nora Schilt, Hank Schoen, Naomi Schrank, Sarah Short, Daniella Thach, Abbey Uffelman, Jinlang Wang, Skye Xollo, and Helen Zhao

Reception: Thursday, December 4, 6-8pm

Coalescence describes the phenomenon of bubbles merging. UW Glass has been focused on the bubble this semester, interpreting this elemental form in a multitude of dimensions. Our semester began with inspiration and deep observation of Peter Ivy’s Soap Bubble Holder (and various interpretations of it), where a bubble is protected enough to witness the transition to a nearly-invisible bubble made of two layers of soap molecules as gravity pulls the water downwards. Join us for our reception on Thursday, December 4, from 6-8pm to see how we’ve shaped and floated our bubbles since then!