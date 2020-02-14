Coasting, Interlay
press release: Feb 14th is back again, and whether you're deeply in love with your partner(s) or just excited to eat some candy hearts, we got you covered.
Don't Punk With My Heart is a free local rock showcase featuring Madison locals Interlay and Coasting. Come down to der Rathskeller at 9pm on Friday to rock your heart out.
UW Memorial Union - Der Rathskeller 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
