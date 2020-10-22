media release: The Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) Memorial High School Superhero Club is holding a coat drive in cooperation with the Beacon Homeless Day Resource Center now through October 29. Coats can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 9 am to 3 pm at the following locations:

-Memorial High School, 201 S Gammon Rd

-Mandrake Road Church of Christ, 4301 Mandrake Road

-Point of Grace Church, 7026 Raymond Rd

Stan Robinson, one of the club’s coordinators, says part of the mission of the MSCR Superhero Club is to “teach kids to get involved and learn to help their community.”

Robinson sees the need to help the homeless because he also works at Focus Counseling, an organization that works closely with the Beacon. Both organizations provide services to help people who are homeless.

Best Cleaners, 5712 Raymond Rd is generously cleaning the coats.

Youth who are interested in getting involved should contact the MSCR Afterschool Coordinator at their high school. Go to mscr.org for details.

MSCR offers many recreation programs for all ages that are accessible and affordable. Fee assistance is available. Please call 608-204-3000 or visit mscr.org for more information. MSCR is Madison’s public recreation department serving the community since 1926.