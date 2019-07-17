Cobalt Trilogy, Eric Hagen, Ben Chitek, The Turbos, Dan Kolesari

press release: Door 6pm // Music 7pm // Cover $5 // 21+

Support:

Cobalt Trilogy

Eric Hagen Music

Ben Chitek Music

The Turbos

Dan Kolesari Music

Fans in Columbus Ohio’s thriving local rock scene already know that The Turbos are a band on a mission. From the release of their debut EP, “Alternator” in 2017, to the six standalone singles that followed, the Turbos tunes are inescapable in their local scene - and with good cause. In 2019, one of the midwest’s most earth-shaking new rock outfits are taking on a marathon-run of dates throughout the year for their “Spring Fever Tour.” With nearly 100 shows already in the bag, The Turbos have melted countless faces with their high-energy antics, all while staying true to their message of justice and equality for all. Be on the lookout for The Turbos as they bring the adrenaline-soaked “Spring Fever Tour” to a venue near you.