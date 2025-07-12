media release: Doundrins Distilling is teaming up with Albert's Dog Lounge Rescue to raise money for their amazing cause! Join us on Saturday, July 12, from 1pm to 5pm for Cocktails with Canines. Come meet some adoptable dogs, learn more about the rescue, and support a great cause while sipping your favorite cocktail! $1 from each cocktail will be donated to Alberts Dog Lounge Rescue. Learn more about Alberts Dog Lounge Rescue here: albertsdoglounge.org.