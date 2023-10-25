press release: A FREE movie series held in downtown Madison with Madison Parks department! Grab a blanket/lawn chair, a snack, and enjoy the free show starting at dusk! Rain calls will be made 2-3 hours prior to the movie starting and will be announced on the Downtown Madison Facebook page.

FREE showing of Coco in partnership with Madison Parks! Find the movie in the Forum (100 State St) at 6pm on Oct. 25, after Family Halloween.

https://www.cityofmadison.com/parks/events/movies/