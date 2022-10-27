Coco
Stone Horse Green, Middleton 7550 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family's ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer. Directed by Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina. Starring Anthony Gonzalez, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Benjamin Bratt.
*plus facepainting with Nura Vega Moffat!*
