media release: VIP All-Access Pass (all ticketed shows) - $275/$250 (seniors & students)

Wednesday, 11/16

Ticket: $50 (two shows)

7:00 PM Tom Gullion - Doug White Quartet with Doug White - piano, Tom Guillion - Sax, Dave Cooper - trumpet, Dane Richeson - percussion; 9:00 PM Roscoe Mitchell Trio with Roscoe Mitchell - Winds and Percussion, Tim Russel - Drums and Percussion, Jakob Heinemann - Bass

Thursday, 11/17

Free: 12:00 PM Louka Patenaude - guitar and Paul Hastil - piano; 2:00 PM Jazz Documentary/Panel Discussion “Jazz in Exile” w/ Chuck France

Ticket: $50 (three shows)

5:00 PM Ugochi & African Soul Ensemble with Ugochi - vocal, Shawn Wallace - Keyboards, Justin Boyd - Drums, Deshon Newman – Percussion, Jeff Harris - Bass; 7:00 PM Noah Barker Quartet feat. Thurman Barker with Noah Barker - piano, Thurman Barker - drums; TBA - bass, Mike Troy - s. sax; 9:00 PM Chicago Yestet with Nick Mazzarella - alto, Chris Madsen - tenor, Geof Bradfield - tenor, Connor Bernhard - trumpet, Russ Johnson - trumpet, Steve Duncan - trombone, Joel Adams - trombone, Mike Allemana - guitar, Dan Trudell - piano, Clark Sommers - bass, Neil Hemphill - drums, Keith Harris - spoken word, Ameerah Tatum - vocals (presented in collaboration with BlueStem Jazz).

Free 11:00 PM Funk DJ Dance Party DJ KA-BOOM!BOX

Friday, 11/18

Free: 12:00 PM Jim Erickson - piano and Lucas Koehler - bass 2:00 PM Jazz Documentary/Panel Discussion JAZZ Episode 10: ‘A Masterpiece by Midnight’ By Ken Burns

Ticket: $50 (three shows)

5:00 PM Lynne Arriale Trio with Lynne Arriale - piano, John Christensen - bass, Mitch Shiner - drums; 7:00 PM Mark Feldman/Paul Hecht Quartet with Mark Feldman - violin, Paul Hecht - piano, Ethan Philion - bass, Quin Kirchner - drums (presented in collaboration with BlueStem Jazz); 9:00 PM James Sanders Quartet with James Sanders - Violin, Jean Christophe Leroy - Drums, Kevin O’Connell - piano, Freddie Quinteros - Bass

Free: 11:00 PM Latin DJ Dance Party with DJ Latin Fresh

Saturday, 11/19

Free: noon David Stoler - piano and Peter Dominguez - bass; 2:00 PM Mandjou Mara African Drum/dance

Ticket: $100 (three shows)

5:00 PM Hanah Jon Taylor Artet with Hanah Jon Taylor - woodwinds, Reggie Workman - double bass, Dushun Mosley - drums, Luke Leavitt - piano; 7:00 PM Dee Alexander Quartet with Dee Alexander - vocals, John McLean - guitar, Emma Dayhuff - bass, Charles Rick Heath IV - drums; 9:00 PM SUN RA ARKESTRA led by Marshall Allen

Free: 11:00 PM Late Night Jam Session

Sunday, 11/20

Free: 12:00 PM Anthony & Leslie Cao Duo; 2:00 PM Beni Taiko Japanese drums group

Ticket: $50 (three shows)

3:00 PM Alexis Lombre Quartet with Alexis Lombre - piano, Brooke Skye - bass, Jackson Shepherd - guitar, Louis Jones III - drums; 5:00 PM Thaddeus Tukes Trio with Thaddeus Tukes - vibes, other personnel pending; 7:00 PM Painter’s Autumn with William Parker - bass, Daniel Carter - reeds, Mike Reed - drums