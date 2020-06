press release: Virtual Hour of Code Club with Mr. Brian Miles (Ages 7-12)

Wednesdays, 10am; June 10 - August 5

Middleton Public Library

The Hour of Code is a worldwide activity that teaches kids computer science and coding. Learn more at: https://hourofcode.com/us. Register to receive the Zoom link. Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.