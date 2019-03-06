CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Through compelling interviews, artistic animation and clever flashpoints in popular culture, CODE documentary examines the reasons why more girls and people of color are not seeking opportunities in computer science and explores how cultural mindsets, stereotypes, educational hurdles and sexism all play roles in this national crisis.
