CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap

Google Calendar - CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap - 2019-03-06 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap - 2019-03-06 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap - 2019-03-06 15:00:00 iCalendar - CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap - 2019-03-06 15:00:00

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Through compelling interviews, artistic animation and clever flashpoints in popular culture, CODE documentary examines the reasons why more girls and people of color are not seeking opportunities in computer science and explores how cultural mindsets, stereotypes, educational hurdles and sexism all play roles in this national crisis.

Info

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Movies
Google Calendar - CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap - 2019-03-06 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap - 2019-03-06 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap - 2019-03-06 15:00:00 iCalendar - CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap - 2019-03-06 15:00:00