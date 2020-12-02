ONLINE: Coded Bias

press release: M MMoCA's Spotlight Cinema series of online screenings of critically acclaimed and award-winning films from around the world concludes with this week's viewing.

This season's final feature is essential viewing for our increasingly digital lives. Coded Bias is an eye-opening documentary which uncovers the hidden impact of artificial intelligence on our civil liberties. As big tech companies increasingly rely on algorithms to carry out their work, the unconscious biases embedded in its software exposes the racism and sexism at the root of the tech industry. Director Shalini Kantayya introduces us to the women valiantly fighting against these sinister developments across the globe, exposing surveillance programs everywhere from China to London to right here in the US. Hailed as both a “wake up call and a call to action” by Variety, Coded Bias has already begun appearing on “Best of 2020” film lists, starting with Artforum.

Spotlight Cinema screenings are free for MMoCA members, who will be able to access a limited number of free views. Non-members are encouraged to register through the Eventbrite link for each film at MMoCA's Spotlight Cinema page and will be prompted to pay directly through the distributor website. Become an MMoCA member today for free access to the entire Spotlight Cinema lineup, and enjoy many other great benefits throughout the year!

Films will be available starting at 7 pm the night of the screening and will be available to view for one week. Check the Spotlight Cinema page and our social media channels for details on upcoming films.