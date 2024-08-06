media release: Codependent Comedy returns to Red Rooster for Madison Comedy Week!

Hosts Rebecca Wilson and Andrew Wegleitner of Denver will showcase a wide variety of comedians from all over the country! This show is a hit every year and this year will be no different. Stay tuned for lineup announcements and make sure to get your tickets in advance!

Seating will begin at 7 and the show will start at 8 – don’t miss this awesome show!

$7 online | $10 at the door