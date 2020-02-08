Cody Earl Band
Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521
press release: The band plays a variety of music from Country to Rock and some blues. In addition to the covers they play, Cody is a songwriter as well as a singer and performs many of his originals. They have been humbled and excited at the number of fans they have picked up in such a short time and would like to thank each and everyone of you. $7 Advanced online order, Order at the store or at the Door.
