× Expand Cody James

press release: The solo venture of Cody James is the culmination of over 20 years of playing guitar, most of which were spent with various rock groups around his native area of Oshkosh. Taking influences from the blues, soul, rock n roll, and the electric guitar, James' passion for music has brought him to a new musical chapter in going solo. He trudges forward, relentlessly chasing musical freedom.Free.