media release: Join us for an exciting Songwriters Showcase on Wednesday, June 11 from 7-9p.

Cody James is a Wisconsin-based musician, producer, and song-writer. His primary instruments are Guitar and Voice, but he is a multi-instrumentalist who creates a full-band sound when recording his albums.

Cody James

Dan Maguire is a talented singer-songwriter based in Rockford, IL, known for his captivating blend of Southern rock, jazz, and country influences. Drawing inspiration from iconic artists like Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, Dan’s music features dynamic guitar work and introspective lyrics that resonate with listeners.

Dan Maguire