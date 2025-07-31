media release: On Thursday, July 31 at 4 p.m. at MYArts, Madison youth arts center, The Cody Sisters will cap off an afternoon workshop for young musicians with a short “informance” (information and performance) featuring the band playing alone and with young string players. This event is free and open to the public and will be held in room 4D at MYArts, 1055 E Mifflin Street Madison, WI 53703.

It's part of the annual Sugar Maple Music Festival - more info below.

Explore American roots music with the Sugar Maple Music Festival!

This Madison favorite features bluegrass, Cajun, Americana, country and old-time music performed by regional and national artists, Aug. 1-2 at Lunney Lake Farm County Park. The Roots & Reasons stage offers a more intimate setting for festival attendees to interact with the artists through interviews, discussions, workshops and demonstrations. Interviews with performers allow festival attendees to learn about the history, culture, and techniques of the music. And the jam tents offer festival attendees the opportunity to play music side-by-side with some of the mainstage performers. Attendees of all skill-levels are encouraged to bring their instruments and join in!

This two-day outdoor family-friendly festival is free for kids 17 and under and includes music and activities for kids.

FRIDAY AUG 1

MAIN STAGE: Brennan Edwards 5 p.m., Katie & the Honky Tonks 6:15 p.m., Kristin Andreassen & Chris Eldridge 7:30 p.m., Jason Carter Band 8:55 p.m.

ROOTS & REASONS STAGE: All things guitar with Chris Eldridge, moderated by Chris Powers: 5:30pm, David Landau sings songs for the kids: 6:30pm, Talking Fiddle with Jason Carter: 7:15pm, Brennan Edwards encore set: 8:30pm

Jam tents include facilitated jams during the times listed. At all other times, we welcome you to create your own jams!

SATURDAY AUG 2

MAIN STAGE: MadFiddle noon, Ironstil: 1:20 p.m., The Cody Sisters 2:45 p.m., Lizzie No 4:10 p.m., The Cajun Snowshoes 5:45 p.m., John Reischman & the Jaybirds: 7:20 p.m., The Deslondes 8:55 p.m.

ROOTS & REASONS STAGE: Bloody Mary Jam: Down from the Hills: 10:30am, The Cody Sisters with the Fantastic Folk and Fiddle workshop students: 1:15pm, Beginning fiddlers workshop with Rin Ribble: 2:00pm, Lizzie No interview with Sile Shigley of Simply Folk: 2:45pm, David Landau sings songs for kids: 3:30pm, Cajun Snowshoes on “Merging Quebec and Louisiana into Cajun Music”: 4:30pm, Talking Mandolin with John Reischman, moderated by Ian Alderman: 5:50pm

JAM TENTS: Beginner Bluegrass Jam with Scott Baumann: 1pm, Cajun Jam with The Cajun Snowshoes: 2:15pm, Old Time Jam with Ironstill: 3:30 pm, Bluegrass Jam with The Cody Sisters: 4:45pm, Open Jam: 5:45pm – 9pm

The festival also features other activities for children of all ages. Children 17 and under receive free admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Festival Highlights

Roots & Reasons Stage: Engage with artists through intimate workshops, discussions, and demonstrations.

Engage with artists through intimate workshops, discussions, and demonstrations. Jam Tents: Participate in facilitated and open jam sessions suitable for various skill levels.

Participate in facilitated and open jam sessions suitable for various skill levels. Camping: Enjoy rustic and RV camping options.

Enjoy rustic and RV camping options. Local Vendors: Savor a variety of offerings from local food carts.

The line-up is subject to change.