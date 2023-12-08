Cody Steinmann Trio with Russ Johnson
Audio for the Arts 7 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Cody Steinmann has been performing and teaching for over 10 years. An outstanding improviser, Cody has become a fixture on the Twin Cities Jazz scene where he has performed with many world class artists. Recently, Cody was a featured artist alongside Grammy award winning bass player Ben Williams, known for his work with Pat Metheny Unity Band, on Solomon Parham’s 2022 release Forward.
Cody Steinmann - Guitar
Chris Bates - Bass
Abinnet Berhanu - Drums
Russ Johnson - Trumpet
Presented by BlueStem Jazz:
and Audio for the Arts:
This event is BYOB