Cody Steinmann Trio with Russ Johnson

media release: Cody Steinmann has been performing and teaching for over 10 years. An outstanding improviser, Cody has become a fixture on the Twin Cities Jazz scene where he has performed with many world class artists. Recently, Cody was a featured artist alongside Grammy award winning bass player Ben Williams, known for his work with Pat Metheny Unity Band, on Solomon Parham’s 2022 release Forward.

Cody Steinmann - Guitar

Chris Bates - Bass

Abinnet Berhanu - Drums

R﻿uss Johnson - Trumpet

Presented by BlueStem Jazz:

https://bluestemjazz.org/

and Audio for the Arts:

https://audioforthearts.com/

This event is BYOB