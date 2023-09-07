media release: Madison Area Coffee Connection - on Thursday, September 7 at 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Dane County Humane Society in Madison.

Join Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce for a cup of kindness and a splash of furry fun at the Dane County Humane Society, brought to you by the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Sow’s Ear!

This free event is an opportunity for Chamber members to connect with other business owners and professionals that share their values. We bring the coffee, you bring the conversation!

Registration is requested for our beverage and pastry order. WALK UPS ARE WELCOME!