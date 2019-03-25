press release: The LGBT Senior Alliance is beginning our first Coffee Meetup at Cool Beans Cafe on Monday, March 25, 1:00 - 3:00 PM. Cool Beans has a separate room for privacy. We will talk about future plans: how often we should meet, locations, and which days, times of the week work best.

We look forward to meeting you and beginning this new chapter with the Senior Alliance. Please feel free to provide feedback as well about other activities you would like to do.

Karen Kane (608-712-3411) will facilitate the group and can answer any questions.

For more information on the Senior Alliance, call OutReach at 255-8582 or e-mail Angie at angier@lgbtoutreach.org