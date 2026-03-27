Coffee with a Cop: North District

media release from Madison Police Dept.:

The Madison Police Department is hosting two Coffee with a Cop events in our North District next month.

Coffee with a Cop is a chance for community members to connect with the officers who serve their city. Officers can speak about recent cases to department wide initiatives to lower crime in our community.

Below is information on the two April events.

Wednesday - April 15

9:00 a.m.

Warner Park Recreations Center

Tuesday - April 21

9:30 a.m.

East Madison Community Center