Coffee with Brandi Grayson

media release: This isn’t a webinar. This isn’t a fundraiser. This is Brandi Grayson pulling up a chair and making time, just for you.

Urban Triage is opening the doors to something rare: direct, unfiltered access to our CEO over a cup of coffee at Rasta Barista.

No speeches. No slides. No agenda handed to you at the door.

Just real conversation, honest ﻿dialogue, community connection, and a chance to engage directly with one of Madison’s most impactful leaders in an intimate and welcoming space.

Whether you want to ask questions, share ideas, network, or simply listen and learn, this is your opportunity to connect in a meaningful way.

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, June 4, 2026, Rasta Barista – Madison

Come sip coffee, build community, and be part of the conversation. Seats are limited, so reserve your spot today!