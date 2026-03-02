media release: Join us before the zoo opens to the public for a special Coffee with the Critters program! Each program starts in our Glacier Grille, before meeting the animal of the day and hearing from their keepers.

The light breakfast for Coffee with the Critters includes: a sliced fruit platter, an assortment of breakfast breads, pastries, muffins and donuts, overnight oats, avocado toast, coffee, orange juice, and infused water.

Coffee with the Critters: Otters – After coffee and a light breakfast, learn about our otter family, make their daily enrichment, and then deliver their enrichment treat to them! It will be an otterly delightful time! Offered March 21.

Coffee with the Critters: Camels – After coffee and a light breakfast, help us make some breakfast enrichment for some of the animals that live in our old barn, such as our camel and Somali wild asses. Go behind-the-scenes to see them enjoy their enrichment. Offered on Saturday, May 9.

Cost for Coffee with the Critters: $35

These programs are appropriate for everyone ages 5 and up. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. Pre-registration required.