Coffee with Melissa Agard

media release: Senator Melissa Agard announced that she will be hosting a series of “Coffee with Melissa” events across Dane County in an effort to hear from people in every corner of our community. The informal meet and greets will be held at local, small businesses across the county (full list and schedule below). Agard released the following statement:

“My top priority is listening to the people of Dane County to hear what is important to you in your lives. Having coffee in local, small businesses across the county will allow me to hear your voices and carry your thoughts with me as the next Dane County Executive. I hope to see you out at one of these events in the near future to discuss issues or simply to say hello.”

Thursday, September 12, 8am @ the Ranch Saloon, 102 Dane St, Dane, WI 53529

Tuesday, September 17, 9am @ Autumn Pearl, 175 E Main St, Stoughton, WI 53589

Tuesday, September 17, 10:30am @ Firefly, 114 N Main St, Oregon, Wisconsin

Wednesday, September 18, 9am @ Alice Good, 300 S Main St, Verona, WI 53593

Thursday, September 19, 9am @ Vessel Cafe, 2020 Main St, Cross Plains, WI 53528

Wednesday, September 25, 11am @ DeForest Family Restaurant, 505 W North St, DeForest, WI 53532

Friday, September 27th, 9am @ Olde Town Coffee House, 218 S Main St., Cottage Grove, WI 53527