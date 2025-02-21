media release: USA | 1973 | DCP | 90 min.

Director: Jack Hill

Cast: Pam Grier, Robert Doqui, Allan Arbus

“Coffy” Coffin, a badass nurse-turned-vigilante, uses seduction and shotgun justice to take down the pushers who destroyed her sister’s life. The best of a series of exploitation vehicles for leading lady Pam Grier, Coffy’s cup runneth over with sex and violence, but Grier keeps the mayhem under control with a truly commanding, rousing performance. "One of the most entertaining films ever made" (Quentin Tarantino).

