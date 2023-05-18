Cofresi, TRON3X, Rickachu, DJ Mercury

$25 ($20 if dressed for space).

media release: Calling all FRIENDS, space enthusiasts, Party-goers, Aliens and Earthlings!

Join us for an unforgettable night of extraterrestrial fun at The Crucible of Madison on May 18th. Get ready to blast off into an otherworldly experience as we explore the outer reaches of the galaxy and welcome our Alien Friends!

Don't miss out on the opportunity to strut your stuff in your space-themed outfit, as guests dressed in space attire will receive a discount on entry. So put on your best intergalactic attire, from futuristic space suits to funky alien costumes, and let's get ready to party!

Featuring the Void Acoustics Nexus Sound System, brace yourself to be immersed in mind-blowing sound that will transport you to another dimension. The Honey Bee Collective will also be providing stunning visuals that will blast you off to a distant galaxy with their intergalactic visuals.

Dance the night away with an epic musical lineup that will keep you grooving all night long. Our headliner for the night is Cofresi, known for his unique blend of electronic music and live drumming. Direct support from TRON3X will also be delivering an electrifying performance that will take you on a cosmic journey. Kicking off the dance floor are none other than RICKACHU and DJ MERCURY, who will be setting the vibe for an unforgettable night.

Please note that this is a 21+ event, and IDs will be checked at the door. So make sure to bring your valid ID to gain entry to this out-of-this-world party!

Don't miss this chance to join us for a night of cosmic celebration at The Crucible of Madison. Grab your friends, put on your best space gear, and prepare to dance like there's no gravity! See you on the dance floor as we embark on an interstellar adventure together! RSVP now and secure your spot in the party of the galaxy!