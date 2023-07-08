Cold Black River, Sabotage, The Dwight Stripes

× Expand James Pederson Cold Black River on stage. Cold Black River

media release: $10.

Brent Coppernoll, Cold Black River’s renown guitarist, turns another year older. Come celebrate with the wizard himself!

Cold Black River – Madison’s sons of doom rock return to Red Rooster (from when it was Knuckle Down) to once again melt some faces.

Sabotage – performing songs from their upcoming album.

The Dwight Stripes