Cold Black River, Sabotage, The Dwight Stripes

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Cold Black River on stage.
Cold Black River
media release: $10.
Brent Coppernoll, Cold Black River’s renown guitarist, turns another year older. Come celebrate with the wizard himself!
Cold Black River – Madison’s sons of doom rock return to Red Rooster (from when it was Knuckle Down) to once again melt some faces.
Sabotage – performing songs from their upcoming album.
The Dwight Stripes
