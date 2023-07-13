× Expand Ham Garner Cold Fusion on the High Noon patio. Cold Fusion

media release: Cold Fusion is a jazz/funk/fusion quartet from Madison that performs original songs and some creatively reinterpreted covers. With heavy influences from artists like John Scofield, Vulfpeck, Lyle Mays, Robben Ford, Herbie Hancock, Steely Dan, and Miles Davis, it is easy to hear the fusion of both modern and traditional styles in their material. The band members’ multi-genre experience produces infectious grooves, lyrical melodies, imaginative arrangements, and inventive improvisational solos.

Daniel Anderson (keyboards) is a formally educated career multi-instrumentalist with extensive touring experience, performing solo shows from Minneapolis to New York as well as with regional acts Centerstage & The Shiz. He is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who recorded six studio albums, and served as engineer and producer for his own Boxcar Studios in Madison, WI. Locally, Daniel has led several bands, including No. 27, Daniel Anderson Trio, Learning to Fly, Piano Man (Billy Joel tribute), Long Run (Eagles tribute) and Petty3 (Tom Petty tribute).

Mark Fairchild (drums) is a classically trained multi-instrumentalist with a primary focus in percussion, and over 25 years of performance experience. He is a principal percussionist/timpanist with the Madison Wind Ensemble, Madison Brass Band, and Edgewood Wind Ensemble. In addition to Cold Fusion, he is the drummer for punk sensation Derp, improvisational consortium Devil’s Fen, and a go-to fill-in for numerous other music projects. Mark is also a highly sought-after sound and light engineer.

Aaron Metz (bass) is a formally educated musician who has been in high demand since moving to Madison, WI in 2020. Currently, he performs a variety of styles with several bands and projects, including RailHopper, Maestranza, Comingle, Kat & the Hurricane, and others, in addition to Cold Fusion. Aaron plays deep in the pocket, but he is especially recognized for his melodic improvisation.

Bruce Wasserstrom (guitar) has led several Madison, WI bands, including the Groove Busters, Mad City Funk, and the Mighty Groove Masheen. He was the featured guitarist on recordings by Tyler Preston, the Tent Show Troubadours, and Cadillac Joe Andersen. Locally, Bruce has also performed with the Clyde Stubblefield All-Stars, the Funkee JBeez, the Blue Zone, Vehicle-6, the Rascal Theory, and others. In prior years, Bruce performed in several Boston bands, playing both original songs & covers.