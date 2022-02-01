ONLINE: The Cold War is Still Alive In Latin America: Reporting in "The Progressive" Magazine Over Four Decades

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events are free and open to the public.

Norman Stockwell, publisher of The Progressive, and Jeff Abbott, freelance journalist, will present a series of stories from the magazine’s history of coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean and look at where those stories are today.

Norman Stockwell is publisher of The Progressive. Previously, for over 20 years, he served as WORT Community Radio’s Operations Coordinator in Madison, Wisconsin.

Jeff Abbott is a freelance journalist, photojournalist, and producer based in Guatemala. His work has appeared at Al Jazeera, the Guardian, and The Progressive magazine.