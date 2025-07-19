× Expand Anna Lee The four members of Coldplay on stage. Coldplay

media release: Following the landing of their highly-anticipated 10th studio album, Moon Music, on Oct. 4, Coldplay continue to push boundaries on their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour with the addition of 10 North American shows set to hit cities in May, June, and July 2025. Complete tour dates and ticketing information are available below. The dates announced will see the band bring its acclaimed live experience to fans in new cities, continuing to make good on their efforts to reach every corner of the globe.

On their upcoming summer tour, Coldplay will make their Madison debut when they perform the first concert announced at Camp Randall Stadium in nearly 28 years on July 19, 2025.

“I could not be more thrilled about the news that Coldplay will be coming to Camp Randall Stadium next summer!" said Chris McIntosh, director of athletics, University of Wisconsin. "Our facility has a history of hosting iconic musical performances and an incredibly popular act like Coldplay will only add to that legacy. I appreciate our partners at FPC LIVE for their collaboration in making this happen. The return of a concert to our historic venue will be fantastic for the greater Madison community!”

“Today is a monumental day for the University of Wisconsin and our city. We are excited to have Coldplay usher in the next era of live music in Madison, one in which the largest artists in the world will have a home in this historic stadium,” said Scott Leslie, president of FPC Live.

TICKETS: Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through Thursday, October 10 at 9 am (CT) HERE for first access to tickets. The artist presale begins on Friday, October 11 at 9 am (CT). The general on-sale begins on Friday, October 11 at 12 pm (CT) at https://uwbadgers.evenue.net/events/CPCON.

Coldplay have also confirmed they will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows at 12pm local time on Friday, November 22. Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans for an affordable price. They will cost $20 USD/20 CAD per ticket. They are restricted to a maximum of two tickets per purchaser, and must be bought in pairs (which will be located next to each other). Locations will be revealed when fans pick up their tickets in person at the box office on the day of the show and can be throughout the venue from the floor to the upper levels, side view seats and everywhere in between.

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the all-time highest attended tour by a group. The tour has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, picking up accolades including Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 AMAs and Tour of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards.

Last month, the group sold out an unprecedented 10 shows at Wembley Stadium and officially shattered the previous record for most shows at the historic hometown venue. The band also sold out all three of their first full-length headline touring performances in India as well as four nights in Abu Dhabi, and a whopping six nights in Seoul.

In addition to performing several hits from their Album of the Year-nominated Music Of The Spheres and new singles “We Pray,” and “feelslikeimfallinginlove” off their newest record Moon Music, the group will incorporate anthems from the band’s incredible catalog, including “Yellow”, “The Scientist”, “Clocks”, “Fix You”, “Viva La Vida”, “Paradise”, “A Sky Full Of Stars” and “Adventure Of A Lifetime” into the spectacular stadium show bursting with lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands.

Coldplay’s new album, Moon Music, notably set new standards for sustainability, with each LP made from 100% recycled plastic bottles (nine per record). It is available now on EcoCD, EcoRecord LP and digital. Current single WE PRAY - with Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna and TINI - is the iTunes chart-topping follow-up to June’s double MTV VMAs-nominated single feelslikeimfallinginlove, which reached Number 1 on both the UK’s airplay chart and the Official Big Top 40. Chris Martin posted a video offering some insight into the album and its accompanying Notebook Edition, saying: “I think what this album is about is a response to struggling with all the conflict within oneself, within myself, and also all the conflict outside, and working out what the best response is. And I think what Moon Music is trying to say is maybe love is the best response.”

The band recently issued an update on their sustainability initiatives, revealing that, on a show-by-show comparison, the current tour has so far produced 59% less CO2e emissions than their previous stadium tour in 2016/17, exceeding their original target of a 50% reduction. More than 9 million trees have already been planted around the world (with a further million to be planted before the end of the year). Full info can be found at sustainability.coldplay.com.

DHL is the Official Logistics Partner of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour, supporting the band in their mission to cut tour emissions by 50%.

Complete tour dates are available at coldplay.com/tour.