Cole Pecor
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.
Cole Pecor Master's Guitar Recital
Cole Pecor, guitar
Noah Brooks, drums
Dan VanZeeland, piano
Thomas Wieland, saxophone
Exploring the sounds of great guitarists throughout history, join Cole Pecor as he performs standards as played by Wes Montgomery, originals from Metheny and Schofield, and tunes by Julian Lage.
