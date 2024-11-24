Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: Cole Pecor Master’s Guitar Recital

Cole Pecor, guitar

Noah Brooks, drums

Dan VanZeeland, piano

Thomas Wieland, saxophone

Exploring the sounds of great guitarists throughout history, join Cole Pecor as he performs standards as played by Wes Montgomery, originals from Metheny and Schofield, and tunes by Julian Lage.