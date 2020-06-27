ONLINE: Cole Randolph

press release: Alongside many of our fellow community organizations and businesses, the Grace Presents team has wrestled with the question of how to continue serving the people of Madison during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as we creep towards reopening, we recognize that it may be quite some time before we are able to safely gather in large groups. Our solution is the Grace Presents HD Virtual Concert Series.

The Grace Presents Board is thrilled to announce this new initiative, which will air its first virtual concert at 12PM CST on June 27, on Grace Presents' new YouTube channel. Click here to navigate to the channel, and click "subscribe" to receive notifications and updates relating to the new series. Each event will go live at the scheduled time, and you'll be able to post comments, greet one another, and share your applause in the channel's comments section. We plan to host one such event each month for summer 2020. July and August dates and artists TBA.

Saturday, June 27, 12-1pm CST: Cellist Cole Randolph

Our first virtual concert, filmed in the resonant nave of Grace Church, will feature cellist Cole Randolph, performing selections for solo cello by J. S. Bach, Bright Sheng, and George Crumb. Cole, a class of '20 Badger and a Posse Foundation Leadership Scholar, received his Bachelor of Science Degree this spring with majors in Mathematics, Economics, and Music/Cello Performance. A student of Uri Vardi, Cole served as cellist of the Mead Witter School of Music Perlman Piano Trio and principal cellist of the UW Symphony Orchestra. Looking forward, Cole is excited to serve as an incoming African American Orchestral Fellow for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra beginning in the fall of 2020. Let's come together to enjoy Cole's beautiful playing, and to help him celebrate these monumental achievements!

As the above banner indicates, we'll be hosting a Zoom meet-n-greet with our guest artist following the performance. If you'd like to attend this virtual gathering, please RSVP to Grace Presents Program Coordinator James Waldo (togracepresents@gmail.com) for more information.

Your support means more than ever to us as we continue working to share free high-quality performances of local and regional artists with the people of Madison. Please consider making a donation of $3 or more today to support our new Grace Presents HD Virtual Concert Series!