press release: FALL CYCLE: TUE, SEP 12 - SUN, DEC 3, 2017

A reception for Galleries I, II & III and the Latino Art Fair will take place on FRI, OCT 6, 2017 | 5-9 PM.

Gallery I: All That Remains: Elaine Daily-Birnbaum & Quenten Brown: The abstract works in this exhibition playfully blend reality and dreamlike imagery to create seemingly familiar yet unexplainable forms. Daily-Birnbaum relies on personal experiences to invoke images of interest and intrigue. Brown’s structures morph modern tools and imagery into delicate, otherworldly constructions.

Gallery II: Unusual Perspectives, Colette Girard & Rose Kratchman: Photography captures reality, yet through unique perspectives it can also transform the ordinary into the unfamiliar. Girard’s images encourage an appreciation of the vividness in the visual world. Kratchman’s black and white photograms beautifully capture the essence of soap bubbles through new perspectives.

Gallery III: Constructs & Consumption, Robert Coberly & Richie Morales: Through painting Coberly and Morales reveal the complexity of contemporary structures, both physical and ideological. Coberly’s architectural abstractions create tapestries of industry and modern city life. Morales reveals the duality of violence and consumerism embedded in materialistic society.