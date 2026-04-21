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“The closest thing you will ever experience to a real-life Sherlock Holmes.” - The Daily Record

As seen on “America’s Got Talent,” Las Vegas headliner Colin Cloud brings us his critically acclaimed, electrifying show—combining mentalism, comedy and magic in an evening guaranteed to blow your mind.

Originally from Edinburgh, Scotland, Cloud was accepted to study forensic investigation at the age of just 15 at university in Glasgow, where he specialized in criminal profiling. He now resides in Las Vegas, where he has been performing for organizations and audiences around the world.

With demonstrations that look like real mind reading and charisma that will leave you hypnotized, Colin Cloud is a must-see performance.

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