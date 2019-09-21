press release: September 21, 8pm (doors at 7) Colin Gilmore/Nobody's Girl, suggested donation $15

This is one of those beautiful convergences. Colin Gilmore and the girls of Nobody's Girl (Rebecca Loebe, Betty Soo, and Grace Pettis) play all the same places in Austin and sometimes some of them share a stage. You might not expect this co-bill to exist outside of Texas, but luck has brought them together in the same place at the same time. I'm a huge fan of Colin's shows here (this will be his third) and I look forward to welcoming Nobody's Girl for the first time.

https://www.nobodysgirlmusic. com/

https://colingilmore.com/home

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Ct and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways.

https://goo.gl/maps/MdGwjhZWSq C2

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.

twitter.com/righteouskiki