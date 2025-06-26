7 pm on 6/26 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 6/27-28.

media release: Colin Jost is a writer, performer and author best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live.” Jost starting writing for “SNL” in 2005 and has been the co-anchor of the show’s “Weekend Update” since 2014. Jost has won fve Writers Guild Awards, two Peabody Awards and has been nominated for 15 Emmy Awards for his writing on “SNL.” Jost and Michael Che have hosted special editions of “Weekend Update” on MSNBC during the 2016 Republican and Democratic national conventions as well as the primetime “Weekend Update Summer Edition” in 2017. The duo also co-hosted the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018 and in 2024 executive produced and co hosted Peacock’s frst-ever live comedy event, “Colin Jost and Michael Che Present: New York After Dark,” which featured an evening of surprise drop-in performances from stand-up comedians. In 2015, Jost wrote “Staten Island Summer,” a coming-of-age comedy that was released by Paramount Pictures. In 2016, he had a supporting role in the Warner Bros. flm “How to Be Single.” Jost can be seen in the Paramount flm “Coming 2 America.” He also starred in the Warner Bros. live-action animation flm “Tom and Jerry.” As a writer, Jost has been published multiple times in the New Yorker and has contributed to the New York Times Magazine and the Huffngton Post, among others. In 2020, Jost debuted “A Very Punchable Face.” A New York Times bestseller, the memoir is a series of essays that documents pivotal moments in Jost’s life, including growing up in Staten Island in a family of frefghters, commuting three hours a day to high school, attending Harvard while Facebook was created and more. In 2024, Jost served as a correspondent from Tahiti for NBC Sports for the surfng competition at the summer Olympic Games. He also received strong reviews as the featured entertainer of the 2024 White House Correspondents Dinner. He will soon debut as the host of “Pop Culture Jeopardy!” for Amazon Prime Video.

