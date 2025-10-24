Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood

media release: Get ready for an evening of sidesplitting laughter as Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, the dynamic duo from TV's "Whose Line is it Anyway?," take the stage in a one-night-only uproarious live show.

Armed with their lightning-fast wits, Mochrie and Sherwood transform the audience’s suggestions into an unpredictable evening of non-stop comedy gold. No script? No problem! “Asking For Trouble” is a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business.