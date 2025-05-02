media release: Join us for Collaboration 101, a foundational course developed by Gregg Potter in partnership with the International Institute on Collaboration (IIonC), 100State, and the Network for Health, Technology, and Innovation.

This interactive session introduces practical, accessible collaboration tools that can be used by anyone—especially entrepreneurs and changemakers.

Designed as the first step in a larger training series, this course will eventually be available as a video-based learning experience complete with a downloadable workbook.

During this session, Gregg will walk participants through key questions and frameworks:

What is collaboration—and what is it not?

Why do we choose to collaborate?

What does effective collaborative space look like?

How do we evaluate and strengthen our own collaborative styles?

You’ll also be introduced to the 5 Building Blocks of Collaboration:

Transformational Leadership

Conflict Resolution

Facilitation4. Awareness of Self

Friendliness to Collaborate

Expect a dynamic mix of reflection, storytelling, and collaborative exercises—all designed to help you build more intentional, impactful connections in your work and life.

Meet the Presenter: Gregg is the executive director and collaboration coach of the International Institute on Collaboration.

His journey to this position has come from many different sectors. He is the CEO of Project Kinect, a marketing and logistics firm. He worked in upper management and community engagement for Starbucks in Los Angeles. He has worked in the restaurant industry as general manager, district manager, and consultant.

Potter is also a trained facilitator and futurist often getting hired to consult and facilitate strategic planning. He has also been trained in conflict resolution by Bob and Alice Evans. Potter has a BFA in Theatre Performance from University of Nevada Las Vegas and a Masters in Public Service from the Clinton School of Public Service.