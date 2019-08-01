Collaborative Ceramic Lantern-Making
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Weekly on Thursdays 8/1 - 8/15, 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
press release: Working with the artist-in-residence, participants will have the chance to carve porcelain pre-rolled slabs that, when combined together, will become ceramic lanterns! By designing and carving lantern panels, participants will be able to take home a finished lantern, collaboratively made by previous workshop participants!
Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family