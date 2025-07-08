× Expand olbrich.org A garden plot of collard greens.

media release: Join us at Collard Fest on Tuesday, July 8 from 6-9pm at Olbrich Gardens. The FREE event celebrates a partnership between REAP Food Group, Chef Yusuf Bin-Rella of TradeRoots Farms, and Olbrich Gardens, plus an all-star team of chefs, farmers, entrepreneurs, writers, and local leaders to bring unique collard varieties to the gardens and celebrate their cultural significance. Enjoy West African & Caribbean cuisine prepared by local chefs, live music from Sinkane, storytelling, and a farm stand.