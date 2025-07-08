Collard Fest

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Join us at Collard Fest on Tuesday, July 8 from 6-9pm at Olbrich Gardens. The FREE event celebrates a partnership between REAP Food Group, Chef Yusuf Bin-Rella of TradeRoots Farms, and Olbrich Gardens, plus an all-star team of chefs, farmers, entrepreneurs, writers, and local leaders to bring unique collard varieties to the gardens and celebrate their cultural significance. Enjoy West African & Caribbean cuisine prepared by local chefs, live music from Sinkane, storytelling, and a farm stand. 

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
