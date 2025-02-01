Collards Collaboration Kick-off

media release: In 2024, Olbrich partnered with Yusuf Bin-Rella, Chef/Farmer of TradeRoots, and Phil Kauth, the Executive Director of REAP Food Group, to bring several collard varieties to the gardens. Some of the seeds were sourced through the Heirloom Collard Project, a collaboration of collard loving people and organizations working for the recognition and respect of collards as a key component of American food culture so their seeds and stories will never be forgotten. This year Olbrich Gardens plans to expand the collard collaborations including new collard plantings in Olbrich's Herb Garden, along with a variety of public program opportunities starting with the Collard Kick-off on Saturday, February 1!

$12.

Start Black History Month with a celebration of the history and impact of collard greens in Black culture and in Madison's local community! Featuring a screening of the film Farming While Black, attendees will also have an opportunity to hear poetry by Fabu, a panel discussion with local farmers, a collard tasting, and collard leaf printing activity. Space is limited, register early.

12:30 - 4:00 p.m. - Collard leaf printing

1:00 - 1:20 p.m. - Poetry readings by Poet Fabu

1:20 - 2:30 p.m. - Fireside chat with local farmers

2:30 - 4:00 p.m. - Screening of Farming While Black