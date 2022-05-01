Collateral Damage
UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Victoria Maidhof
Collateral Damage
media release: An art exhibition that aims to destigmatize mental illness through open discussion and genuine representation, curated by artists Victoria Maidhof and Kel Mur. Collateral Damage has been made possible by grants from both Dane County Arts and the Madison Arts Commission.
Reception: 6-9 pm, 5/6, with food & drinks.
