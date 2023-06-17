× Expand courtesy Breakthrough Dance Company Breakthrough Dance Company members. Breakthrough Dance Company members.

media release: Breakthrough Dance Company marks a return to the stage with our sixth annual showcase. Collective features the collaboration, creativity, and community that define our company. The showcase will include pieces in a variety of dance styles by Breakthrough Dance Company alongside other Madison-area dancers.

7 pm on 6/17 and 2 pm, 6/18.

$15 general admission, $10 student pricing.