Collective
Madison Youth Arts Center 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy Breakthrough Dance Company
Breakthrough Dance Company members.
media release: Breakthrough Dance Company marks a return to the stage with our sixth annual showcase. Collective features the collaboration, creativity, and community that define our company. The showcase will include pieces in a variety of dance styles by Breakthrough Dance Company alongside other Madison-area dancers.
7 pm on 6/17 and 2 pm, 6/18.
$15 general admission, $10 student pricing.