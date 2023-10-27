RSVP for Collective Transformation: Building Power through Change

media release: Collective Transformation: Building Power through Change, a statewide antiviolence conference, will take place November 27-29, 2023 at the Monona Terrace in Madison. The conference will feature 30 workshops, 2 enthusiastic keynote speakers, and an evening reception. It is the first statewide gathering for those in this work since COVID-19 emerged, which delayed the conference for two years and greatly impacted those experiencing domestic abuse.

The mission of the Collective Transformation conference is to spark an expansive, mindful, and courageous dialog about domestic violence, while celebrating End Abuse’s 45 years of service. Collective Transformation will explore the root causes of violence and the intersectionality of domestic abuse with other forms of abuse and oppression.

“As a statewide coalition, said End Abuse Executive Director Monique Minkens, “we acknowledge that transformation is a needed step to achieve a world in which all victims are liberated from violence if we are to live in a peaceful, violence-free world. This conference is a rare opportunity for those in this field – and for anyone invested in empowering survivors of violence – to gather for meaningful learning, connection, and inspiration.”

The conference will be a celebration of organizations’ successes, a time to re-energize those in the field, and an opportunity to work towards transformation that supports those impacted by domestic violence and related issues of gender-based violence.

In efforts to reach all who may benefit from attendance, End Abuse invites those that have an increased financial burden to complete an application for a scholarship. Find scholarship info & details at endabusewi.org/events/5-year-conference. Register at bit.ly/2023EAconferencereg by Oct. 27.

Sponsors of the conference in include: the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, Summit Credit Union, Baer Insurance, Johnson Financial Group, Madison Gas & Electric, and the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault.