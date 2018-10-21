press release: ALL is excited to present Collector on Sunday, October 21 at 8pm. Collector is the collaborative project of Matt Blair (piano), Jakob Heinemann (bass) and Devin Drobka (drums), who began playing as a trio in November 2016. Since then, they have primarily worked in expansive, developing improvisations, with a focus on exploring electroacoustic sound, dynamic extremes, and drones. Above all, the trio has always prized close listening and a sensibility for self-expression in their music. Collector will be releasing their debut record, recorded live at Slate Arts in Chicago, in fall 2018, alongside an extensive tour of the Midwest.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $10 ($9 for members) at https://collector.bpt.me or $12 at the door.

The ALL Jazz Series is sponsored in part by Dobhan Restaurant, Alchemy, and Heid Music.