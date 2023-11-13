media release: For parents of children from 5th grade to high school.

Join Zach Galin, founder of Madison based Galin Education and the area's foremost authority on college admissions, as he discusses how parents can better navigate the complex world of college applications and admissions. Zach offers insights to enable parents to better understand what they can think about now and what the can plan for in the future.

Soft drinks and snacks provided. Registration required.