media release: Galin Chats at the Library: College Applications in the Post-COVID Era

Join us as we welcome college admissions expert Zach Galin for a conversation on how admissions has changed over the past 20-30 years, and, more specifically, because of COVID. With almost 20 years working directly with students and families through the college admissions process, Zach has witnessed firsthand the increased competition for getting into schools, the steady inflation of college costs, and the introduction of big data in admissions and enrollment. He will talk through the top considerations colleges have in making decisions about who gets in and how to help your student through this process.