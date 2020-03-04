College Essays: Timelines & Examples

press release: College admissions essays help students stand out amongst their peers. At this Galin Chat, we'll preview the essays students are likely to encounter during the admissions process and provide a plan for completing these essays on time with less stress and more polish!

Galin Chats are designed to help families better understand the college admissions process. Our counselors and essay coaches lend their expertise to the group with a mix of presentation and Q&A. These chats are free to the public and intended for parents only. Please RSVP at galined.com/galinchats. If you have any questions, please contact us at info@galined.com or 608-841-1053.