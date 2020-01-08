College Essentials: Course Selection & Testing

press release: Courses count in college admissions! In fact, the student's coursework is one of the most important factors in application review. Colleges may list their minimum course requirements, but what is optimal? How much rigor is too much? Find out at this Galin Chat.

Galin Chats are designed to help families better understand the college admissions process. Our counselors and essay coaches lend their expertise to the group with a mix of presentation and Q&A. These chats are free to the public and intended for parents only.

Please RSVP at galined.com/galinchats. If you have any questions, please contact us at info@galined.com or 608-841-1053.